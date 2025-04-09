Punjab CS expresses full confidence in Advocate General Amjad Pervez

Amjad Pervez's leadership, the legal team is providing excellent assistance to the courts

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman met Advocate General Punjab Amjad Pervez on Wednesday at his office.

During the visit, Advocate General Amjad Pervez gave the Chief Secretary a tour of various sections of the Advocate General’s Office.

Speaking exclusively to Dunya News on the occasion, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman expressed full confidence in Advocate General Amjad Pervez, stating that only those lawyers nominated by the Advocate General would be engaged for legal services.

He added that under Amjad Pervez’s leadership, the legal team is providing excellent assistance to the courts on behalf of the Punjab government.

