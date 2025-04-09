BNP's Malik urges Nawaz to play role in Balochistan's stability

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 09 Apr 2025 23:16:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif met with Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and assured him to play an ‘active role’ in addressing the issues facing Balochistan.

The BNP delegation included former secretary general senator Jan Muhammad Buledi, MNA Pullain Baloch, BNP Vice President and former MNA Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai, provincial president Aslam Baloch, Central Vice President Shahwaz Khan Bizenjo, and BNP Punjab President Malik Ayub.

During the meeting, Dr Baloch briefed the former three-time prime minister on the current situation in Balochistan, particularly focusing on the recent wave of detention and ongoing protests.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Dr Baloch stated that they had held an in-depth discussion about Balochistan's issues. "I asked Nawaz Sharif to play an active political role for Balochistan, and he assured me he would," he said.

Dr Baloch, who also served as Balochistan’s former chief minister, invited Nawaz Sharif to visit Balochistan and meet with local political leaders. "Nawaz expressed his willingness to visit, and his trip is expected soon," he added.

He emphasized that the problems in Balochistan are political in nature and require political solutions. "We strongly condemn the killing of innocent people in Balochistan," he remarked.

Recalling Nawaz’s active involvement during his 2013 tenure, Dr. Baloch expressed hope that Nawaz would continue to play a similar role going forward. "We told Nawaz that his role is crucial in resolving the situation in Balochistan," he said.

The former CM also noted that Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders received them warmly, reflecting traditional hospitality.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique stated that the meeting primarily focused on the situation in Balochistan. "Dr Baloch urged Nawaz to take a more active political stance, and Nawaz Sharif responded positively," he added.

This meeting comes amid widespread protests across Balochistan and Karachi over the recent arrests of leaders from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and a crackdown on their sit-in in Quetta. BYC chief organizer Dr. Mahrang Baloch and 16 other activists were detained from their protest camp on Sariab Road in Quetta on Saturday, a day after claiming that three protesters had died due to police action.



