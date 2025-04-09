Nationalist parties politicising canal project in Sindh: Rana Sanaullah

Says progress will be impossible without political cooperation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Adviser to PM Rana Sanaullah has accused certain so-called nationalist parties of playing a “dirty political game” over the canal development project in Sindh.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah assured that Punjab would not steal a single drop of water of Sindh and stressed that the matter would be resolved through consensus.

He criticised nationalist parties for exploiting the issue for political mileage, adding that the federal government was taking serious steps to address the matter amicably.

Rana emphasised the need for dialogue among all stakeholders, stating that the resolution of sensitive issue like water distribution lies in meaningful negotiations.

He also urged PTI’s founder and other political parties and leaders to engage in talk, warning that progress would be impossible without political cooperation.



“All parties must come to the table for the greater good of the people,” he said, highlighting the importance of fair and undisputed water resources management.

