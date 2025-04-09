Civilians' trial in military courts: SC questions govt's lack of trust on institutions

Do the federation, provinces not have trust on their own institutions, asks Justice Mandokhail

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail of Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned that how the complainant can himself hear the case.

He gave these remarks while hearing the petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

“Do the federation and provinces not have trust on their own institutions,” questioned Justice Mandokhail.

A seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, was hearing the petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

Other members of the bench include Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal.

Attorney General Mansoor Awan appeared before the court and stated that he had learned from the additional attorney general that the court had summoned him.

He explained that the procedure for a court martial trial is well-defined, and the complete record of military trials is available with the court.

Justice Mandokhail stated that the issue of appeal is being discussed because it is a fundamental right.

“The fundamental rights are available in the constitution and it is the issue currently before the court,” Justice Mandokhail remarked.

Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked that judiciary is criticised whenever a judge goes on leave.

The attorney general responded that both the judiciary and executive are part of the judicial system.

“We’ll have to bring improvements in the system,” the attorney general said.

The case was later adjourned for tomorrow.