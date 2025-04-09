Abbasi seeks plan to outsource 10 trains

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi announced that a plan has been sought to outsource 10 trains.

Speaking to the media in Lahore on Wednesday, Abbasi said targets had been set for improving railway services. He noted a high demand for freight trains and an increase in revenue from passenger trains.

He said that steps were being taken for the betterment of the Railways. Regarding the recent attack on the Jaffer Express, he revealed that modern weapons were used and the terrorists were in contact via satellite from Afghanistan. He criticised Pakistan’s loose border control, saying it's the only country where anyone can enter without a visa.

The minister stated that illegal foreign nationals would be deported. He condemned a political party that celebrated on the day of the Jaffer Express attack. He vowed that terrorists would be eliminated.

He further added that 14 railway schools are being outsourced, and a roadshow will be held regarding eight railway hospitals. Plans for outsourcing 10 trains have also been sought.

Abbasi assured transparency in all railway projects, stating that these outsourcing initiatives would save Rs1.5 billion annually.

He vowed to transform Pakistan Railways into a profitable institution.

