SC expresses displeasure over Hamid Khan's absence in case

A plea sought bar on former CJP Qazi Faez Isa from hearing PTI's cases

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has expressed strong displeasure over senior lawyer Hamid Khan’s absence in the case seeking to bar former CJP Qazi Faez Isa from hearing PTI founder’s cases.

A five-member constitutional bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, was all set to proceed but the hearing hit a snag due to Khan’s no-show.

Justice Mandokhail, visibly irked, remarked, “One must choose either to do politics or law.”

Advocate Ajmal Toor informed the court that Hamid Khan was attending a Senate committee meeting.

“If the meeting is at 2pm, why didn’t he show up in the court first?” asked Justice Mandokhail.

Meanwhile, questions flew around whether the case had lost its steam after Justice Isa’s retirement.

The court adjourned the hearing.