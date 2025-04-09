Arshad Khan challenges CNIC, passport blocking in LHC

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Lahore High Court has issued notices to the federal government and other officials on the plea of Arshad Khan, a tea vendor who became social media sensation almost a decade ago, challenging blocking of his CNIC and passport.

Arshad Khan, who belongs to Mardan, shot to fame in 2016 when his photo went viral on Instagram.

Khan’s counsel Barrister Umer Ijaz Gilani pleaded that the government’s move to block CNIC and the passport was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The lawyer said the government’s move had tarnished the reputation of his client, who has been a celebrity ever since his photo at his tea stall went viral.

He said NADRA’s demand that Arshad Khan presented pre-1978 proof of residency was based on mala fide intent and lacked legal justification. He said Khan’s family had a documented citizenship history.

He said the government’s action was a clear-cut violation of Khan’s rights to livelihood, dignity, and lawful treatment.

He also apprised the court of precedents from the Sindh High Court, the Islamabad High Court and LHC verdicts, which declared blocking of CNICs and passports without due process illegal.

Earlier, the assistant attorney general and NADRA’s law officer questioned the maintainability of the petition. They said the petitioner had failed to submit documents proving his Pakistani nationality.

Justice Jawad Hassan issued notices to the respondents for April 17 while seeking para-wise comments and directed NADRA and the Directorate of Immigration and Passports officers to appear with relevant records.

The court restrained the authorities from taking any action against the petitioner.

