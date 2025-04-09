Gandapur condemns detention of Imran Khan's sisters, vows to continue struggle

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has condemned the illegal detention of Imran Khan’s sisters, Hamid Raza, and others, calling it a deeply regrettable act.



In a statement, Gandapur expressed his outrage over the incident, particularly highlighting the action of leaving the detainees in the lurch, 80 kilometers away from Rawalpindi after their arrest.

He termed the Punjab Police’s actions as a blatant example of state oppression and fascism, especially in their treatment of women. He vowed that accountability would be pursued at the right time.

The Chief Minister further accused the federal government of grossly violating human rights and declared that PTI’s struggle would continue until the release of its founder, Imran Khan.

Gandapur also emphasised that the denial of meetings was a serious violation of both law and human rights. He urged the judiciary to take notice of these violations or direct them to a proper forum for seeking justice.

He criticised the government for ignoring judicial orders and disregarding fundamental human rights, warning that the country was heading towards anarchy under such governance.