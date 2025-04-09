Sheikh Rashid calls for prayers to have a better tomorrow

He urges people to pray for change as there is darkness everywhere

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former federal minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has expressed his concern about the ongoing crisis in the country, stating that "darkness prevails everywhere."

He urged people to pray for a change, hoping that Pakistan would progress and the lives of the poor would improve.

Speaking to media after the hearing of the May 9 GHQ attack case in an anti-terrorism court, Sheikh Rashid questioned how the 36,000 cases could be completed within four months, calling it a difficult task.

He expressed his frustration over the situation, adding, "There is darkness everywhere; pray for light to come."

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered that cases related to the May 9, 2023, incident be tried daily by anti-terrorism courts, with decisions to be issued within four months.

The court has also directed that a progress report on the cases be submitted every 15 days to the chief justice of the respective high court.