DIG orders strict implementation of traffic laws in Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan DIG orders strict implementation of traffic laws in Karachi

Warns violators of harsh action, heavy fines

Follow on Published On: Wed, 09 Apr 2025 06:15:53 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Traffic DIG Pir Muhammad Shah has issued directives for strict implementation of traffic laws and sounded warning over violation, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

The DIG issued these directives while chairing a meeting called on the implementation of traffic laws. He ordered strict checking of old buses and heavy vehicles, saying those who will not wear helmets, their motorcycles will be impounded and would not be released unless they show helmets and licences.

He said action will be taken against vehicles using black glasses, fancy number plates and blue lights.

The DIG ordered removing leaked water tankers from roads and banned nine-seat rickshaws on selected roads from Karsaz to Hasan Square, Drug Road to Sohrab Goth Road, Millennium Mall Tanyutown, Mari Porta Gulbai, II Chundrigar Road to Tower.

“FIR will be registered for double and triple parking. Dope testing for drug addict drivers is being introduced. Installation of trackers and front and rear view cameras is mandatory in heavy vehicles,” the DIG said.

“A fine of Rs5,000 will be imposed for not having trackers in heavy vehicles. The speed limit for heavy vehicles in the city is 30-km per hour.

“For violating the speed limit, the fine will be Rs2,000 for the first time and Rs4,000 for the second time. There will be a complete ban on entry of district buses into urban limits, the DIG said, adding the directives are implemented forthwith.