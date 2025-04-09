Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in energy sector

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in energy sector

Follow on Published On: Wed, 09 Apr 2025 04:50:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Turkiye on Tuesday agreed to enhance cooperation in the energy sector, especially in the area of renewable energy.

The interest was shown by Turkiye’s Minister for Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar while heading a nine-member delegation during his meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Talking to the delegation, the Prime Minister said there are many opportunities to further expand the economic relations between the two countries.

He said the agreement on cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan regarding offshore oil and gas exploration will further strengthen the economic ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to increase cooperation in the energy sector, especially renewable energy.

The Turkish delegation lauded the ongoing reforms in the energy sector of Pakistan and said these reforms will make this sector more attractive for investment.

The Turkiye’s Minister for Energy said Turkiye will share its successful experience with Pakistan in terms of power sector reforms and privatization.

He said Pakistan Minerals Investment forum showed us the vast potential in minerals sector of Pakistan.

