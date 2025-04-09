Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over upcoming budget: Irfan Siddiqui

Pakistan Pakistan Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over upcoming budget: Irfan Siddiqui

Irfan Siddiqui mentioned that PPP chairman had expressed dissatisfaction over not being consulted.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 09 Apr 2025 04:45:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and head of the party’s parliamentary group in the Senate, Irfan Siddiqui, on Tuesday said that the government team is in contact with Pakistan People's Party (PPP) regarding their reservations on the upcoming budget.

Siddiqui mentioned that the chairman of the PPP had expressed dissatisfaction over not being consulted properly. However, he said, the government's team led by Senator Ishaq Dar was in contact with them.

He expressed confidence that these issues will be resolved.

Addressing the ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees, the senator assured that the government is handling the process fairly.

