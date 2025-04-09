Karachi bar president injured in attack, lawyers announce strike

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar takes notice

Published On: Wed, 09 Apr 2025 04:41:04 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Karachi Bar Association President Amir Warraich has been injured in an attack, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

The bar president said six persons attacked him. According to City SSP, the incident took place on II Chundrigar Road, adding police were collecting evidence to reach out to the assailants.

Taking notice, Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has ordered the City SSP to track down the perpetrators at the earliest and launch an investigation by taking lawyers in confidence. The minister urged police to use all available evidence for effective and result-oriented probe.

Sindh Bar Council has condemned the assault and announced a countrywide strike, saying police have failed to protect the lawyers. It stressed the Sindh IG to take notice of the incident and ensure safety of the lawyers.

