One killed, three injured in road mishap in Shergarh
Pakistan
SHERGARH (Dunya News) – A youngster was killed and three other were wounded in a road accident in Shergarh, a city in Okara district of Punjab province, on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred near 19/18-1L stop in Shergarh where two motorcycles collided due to over speeding, as a result one person died on the spot and three other sustained injuries.
Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.