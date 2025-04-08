PPP leader Taj Haider passes away at 83

Pakistan Pakistan PPP leader Taj Haider passes away at 83

He was 83. He was under treatment at a local hospital in Karachi.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 22:26:00 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Secretary General and senior politician Taj Haider passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday. He was 83.

According to his family, Taj Haider was under treatment at a local hospital. Details about his funeral and burial will be announced later.

He was born on March 8, 1942, into a scholarly family in Kota, Rajasthan. He received his early education from Govt Boys High School, Ranchor Line, Karachi.

He ventured into the field of fine arts and also wrote for television. Taj Haider played the role of Professor Aadiwala in his drama serial Aabla Pa. He also wrote columns for various newspapers.

Taj Haider participated in the Socialist Convention of 1967 and formally joined the Pakistan People's Party the same year. He was among the founding members of the PPP.

In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2012 for his scientific services.

President Asif Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the death of Taj Haider.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also offered condolence to the family, saying that his passing is a great personal loss and a blow to all PPP workers. He described Taj Haider as a wise, thoughtful, and composed leader who always stood for democracy and public service.

