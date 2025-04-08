Imran Khan's sisters, PTI leaders detained for protesting denial of jail meeting

Before entering the jail, Imran Khan's family was stopped.

Published On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 19:07:35 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Police on Tuesday detained several PTI leaders, including Aleema Khan, Aliya Hamza, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and others, after party workers protested over the denial of permission to meet Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

According to sources, on the day of the meeting with Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's sisters, Bushra Bibi's family members, PTI leaders Aliya Hamza, and Zaheer Abbas arrived at Adiala Jail.

PTI lawyers, including Barrister Ali Zafar, Ali Imran Shehzad, Hasnain Sanbal, Raja Mateen, and Khan Aqal Khan, also reached Adiala Jail.

Before entering the jail, Imran Khan's family was stopped. His sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and Qasim Khan Niazi were stopped near a private pharmaceutical company.

At the Gorkhapur checkpoint, a protest took place after the denial of the meeting. The police offered to arrange a meeting between the PTI founder's sisters and cousin Qasim Niazi with him.

The police stated that Aleema Khan was not allowed to meet, but the other three family members could meet. After the protest, several female workers, including the PTI founder's sisters, were detained near the Gorkhapur checkpoint.

