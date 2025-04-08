LHC summons AGP in pleas against X ban

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petitions.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) to assist in the hearing regarding the petitions filed against the ban on X (formerly Twitter).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petitions. The bench also included Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa.

During the hearing, the Additional Attorney General stated that a report from the PTA had been submitted. A list of government officials using X was requested, but they couldn't provide such a list.

Advocate Azhar Siddique argued that the PTA and the federal government were not on the same page regarding the ban on Twitter.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum remarked that the concept of being on the same page does not apply in court — neither the lawyer nor the court are on the same page.

Advocate Azhar Siddique added that no written response had been provided by the federal government. On what grounds did PTA block Twitter? The court had requested a list of government officials using the platform.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum directed that the Attorney General of Pakistan must appear well-prepared and shed light on all legal aspects.

Later, the court summoned the Attorney General in person and adjourned the hearing till April 17.

