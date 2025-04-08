Naqvi orders crackdown on human trafficking networks

He also issued directives to the DG NCCIA for curbing cybercrimes

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered a nationwide crackdown on human trafficking networks.

He gave the order during a meeting with newly-appointed Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Riffat Mukhtar Raja, and Director General of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Waqaruddin Syed.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and Federal Secretary for Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha were also present.

The interior minister assigned the FIA head the task of formulating an effective strategy against illegal immigration.

He emphasised that those involved in this heinous crime were playing with innocent lives and must be dealt with an iron hand.

He stressed that the FIA and all law-enforcement agencies must work together to eliminate illegal spectrums and organised crime from the country.

Talal Chaudhry remarked that human traffickers deserved no leniency.

Mohsin Naqvi also issued directives to the NCCIA DG for curbing cybercrimes, stating that cybersecurity is an emerging challenge.

He said the capacity of the NCCIA would be enhanced, and officers would be sent abroad for specialised training.



