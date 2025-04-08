SC orders trial courts to conclude May 9 cases in four months

Pakistan Pakistan SC orders trial courts to conclude May 9 cases in four months

Anti-terrorism courts are capable of delivering timely performance: CJP

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 12:45:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has directed trial courts to conclude all May 9 related cases within four months.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi issued the order during a hearing concerning the cancellation of bail for several accused in the May 9 events.

During the proceedings, a defense lawyer questioned the feasibility of completing the trials within the given timeframe, stating, “We are facing 35 cases; it is not possible to conclude all trials in such a short period.”

In response, Chief Justice Afridi remarked that during his tenure as Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, the Mashal Khan murder case in Mardan was concluded within three months. “Anti-terrorism courts are capable of delivering timely performance,” he said.

It is worth noting that just a day earlier, the Supreme Court had also instructed trial courts to conclude cases within three months.