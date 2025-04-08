Second phase of Hajj training for pilgrims to start today

Second phase of Hajj training for pilgrims to start today

A total of 142 one-day training workshops will be organized in 72 cities across the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has set to commence the second phase of Hajj training for pilgrims across the nation from today (Tuesday).

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, as part of the ongoing Hajj preparations, a total of 142 one-day training workshops will be organized in 72 cities across the country. These sessions will educate and guide intending pilgrims on the essential rituals and logistical aspects of Hajj, he added.

On Tuesday, he informed that training workshops will be held in Islamabad, Mirpur Khas, Mirpur Mathelo, Qila Saifullah, Chakwal, and Pishin.

On Wednesday, similar programmes are scheduled in Hyderabad, Mirpur (AJK), Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Chaman, Duki, Ziarat, Mianwali, and Nowshera.

Workshops will continue on Thursday, in Tando Adam, Naushahero Feroze, Loralai, Haripur, Khushab, and Kohat.

On Friday, sessions will be conducted in Benazirabad, Dadu, Mardan, and Dera Ismail Khan.

The spokesperson said the second phase of Hajj training will continue until April 24. Meanwhile, he said overseas Pakistani pilgrims on their return from abroad will receive their orientation at the respective Haji Camps upon their arrival in the country.

He said the ministry emphasised the importance of these workshops to ensure that all pilgrims are well-prepared for the spiritual journey.

