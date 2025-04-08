Two killed in road accident in Ferozewala

FEROZEWALA (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed and two other were wounded in a road accident in Ferozewala, a city of Sheikhupura District in the Punjab province, on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Kala Shah Kaku Road where a mini-truck ran over four mechanics who were busy in repairing a pick-up on the roadside, killing two of them on the spot and injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

