Relief in oil prices to boost economy, says PM Shehbaz

The PM highlights further reforms are underway to reduce power tariffs even more

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government is working on a long-term mechanism to ensure that the erecent drop in international oil prices benifts both the economy and the general public.

Chairing a meeting on matitime sector reforms, he announced the formation of a task force to restructure and improve the sector.

He also shared that electricity prices had been slashed by an average of Rs7.50 per unit, calling it significant relief for domestic and industrial consumers.

The PM highlighted that further reforms were underway to reduce power tariffs even more.

He stated the decline in electricity rates would lower production costs and positively impact all sectors.

Shehbaz also expressed satisfaction over achieving macroeconomic stability, noting that the government had worked hard to provide financial relief.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring the benefits reach the common man and national industry.

