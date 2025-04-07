JIT summons PTI leaders again in social media propaganda case
Pakistan
The PTI leaders summoned include Raoof Hasan, Hamad Azhar, Shibli Faraz, Alia Hamza, Arsalan Khalid
LAHORE – A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing “malicious campaigns on social media” to allegedly “create chaos and disorder” in the country has summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders to appear before it on Tuesday (tomorrow).
As part of the investigation, the JIT summoned PTI leaders again on charges of spreading unrest on social media.
Read also: JIT's summoning of PTI leaders on propaganda charges challenged in IHC
The PTI leaders summoned include Raoof Hasan, Hamad Azhar, Shibli Faraz, Alia Hamza, and Arsalan Khalid.
The notice instructs the PTI leaders to appear before the JIT tomorrow morning at 11am.