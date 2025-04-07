14 children injured as school van overturns in Johar Town

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Fourteen schoolchildren suffered injuries when the van they were travelling by overturned near Expo Centre, Johar Town, on Monday morning.

Rescue sources said a van carrying children to school overturned as a result of which 14 children suffered injuries. Ten of the children suffered multiple injuries, the said, adding that some of them fractured arms and legs.

Sources said nine of the children were administered first aid on the spot while the remaining children had been transported to Jinnah Hospital.

The injured included Faras, 13, Hania, 11, Arsalan, 15, Mushaal, 19 and Aleezay, 15.

Police say the children have been admitted to surgical ward for emergency treatment and all of them are stated to be out of danger. Investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident has been launched, they add.