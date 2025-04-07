Court orders journalist Farhan Mallick's release on bail

A case was registered against him on the charges of being involved in anti-state activities

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A court in Karachi on Monday accepted journalist Farhan Mallick’s bail plea and ordered his release.

During hearing of case, the court ordered Mallick’s release after payment of Rs100,000 surety bond.

Mallick was arrested on March 20 last in Karachi and a case was registered against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025 on the charges of being involved in anti-state activities.

An FIA team arrested Mallick and presented him before the court of Judicial Magistrate-I (East) Khalique Zaman. The FIA sought an extension of physical remand till April 3. However, the court denied the request and sent him on 14-day judicial remand.

According to the FIR, the FIA had received a report about YouTube channel, which was “involved in running a campaign for the posting of anti-state videos”.

Notably, Section 26A is among the provisions recently added to the Peca laws, wherein fake news is defined as any information about which a person “knows or has reason to believe to be false or fake and likely to cause or create a sense of fear, panic or disorder or unrest”.

Any person found guilty could be sentenced up to three years in prison or fined up to Rs2 million, or both.

