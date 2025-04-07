Don't want to interfere in jurisdiction of high court: Chief Justice Yahya Afridi

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 07 Apr 2025 13:48:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday upheld the Rs2.2 million fine imposed on the prosecutor general of Punjab by the Lahore High Court (LHC) while disposing of appeals regarding the transfer of cases from the Rawalpindi ATC judge in the case related to May 9 mayhem.

The CJP observed that the high court's decision would not affect the careers of the prosecutor general and the ATC (anti-terrorism court) judge. The counsel for the Punjab government stated that the judge had already been transferred, and the issue is regarding the high court's remarks and the fine.

Chief Justice Afridi mentioned that the chief justice of the high court has to manage the entire province and had to send a message to the government regarding the reference against the judge.

The CJP said that the LHC had sent a message to the government, which was also agreed upon by the administrative Judge. The Supreme Court does not wish to interfere in the jurisdiction of the high court, and paying the fine is not a major issue.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan is hearing the Punjab government's petitions seeking cancellation of bail granted to the May 9 incidents accused. Other members of the bench are Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

On June 14 last, the LHC dismissed several applications filed by the Punjab government, seeking transfer of certain May 9, 2023, cases from ATC-1 Rawalpindi to another court, with a fine.

LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan announced the verdict on the transfer applications filed by the prosecution upon completion of arguments by the parties.

