Terrorist ringleader among nine killed in DI Khan IBO

Ringleader Shireen was involved in martyrdom of Capt Hasnain Akhtar

Updated On: Mon, 07 Apr 2025 11:05:53 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed nine terrorists including a ring leader during an intelligence based operation in Takwara area of Dera Ismail Khan on night between 6/7 April 2025.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged their location and after an intense fire exchange, nine terrorist including ring leader Shireen were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed militants, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

Shireen was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies due to his involvement in numerous terrorist activities. Besides being involved in target killing of numerous innocent civilians, he was also responsible for martydom of Captain Hasnain Akhtar on 20 March 2025.

“Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the main perpetrator to justice,” ISPR said.

It added that sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, the security forces thwarted movement of a group of terrorists who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Hassan Khel of North Waziristan District.

The ISPR said troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense exchange of fire, eight Khwarij were killed, while four got injured.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Interior Minister praises security forces

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi highly praised the security forces for successfully foiling the infiltration attempt from the Pak-Afghan border.

He stated that, as always, the security forces acted in time and foiled the terrorists' infiltration into North Waziristan, eliminating 8 militants.

He saluted the forces for thwarting the evil intentions of the terrorists and appreciated their professional skills and bravery.

In his statement, he added that the nation views this operation with pride and acknowledges the courage and professionalism of the security forces.

