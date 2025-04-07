National Assembly session to be held today

Pakistan Pakistan National Assembly session to be held today

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a 12-point agenda for today’s session.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 07 Apr 2025 06:01:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly session will be held today (Monday) at the Parliament House at 5:00pm. Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a 12-point agenda for today’s session.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will present resolution to extend Society Registration (Amendment) Ordinance by another 120 days. Responses to calling attention notices are also part of agenda of today’s session.

The Minister of Education will introduce amendment to the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Act, 1975, while the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs will introduce the Special Economic Zones Authority Amendment Bill, 2025.

The Minister of Law will present the reports of the National Commission for Human Rights for the years 2023 and 2024 during the session.

A motion of thanks to the President for his address to both houses of Parliament on 10th March, 2025 is also part of the agenda. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal will present the motion in the House.

