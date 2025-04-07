World Health Day being observed today

World Health Day is a global initiative led by the World Health Organization (WHO).

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - World Health Day is being observed today (Monday) across the world, including Pakistan, to raise awareness about global health challenges and promote collective action for a healthier world.

World Health Day, observed annually on April 7, is a global initiative led by the World Health Organization (WHO) along with other affiliated bodies. With increasing awareness about diseases, mental health challenges, and the importance of preventive care, health has emerged as a top priority across the world.

Each year, WHO announces a specific theme for World Health Day to spotlight a key area of concern. For 2025, the theme is “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures.”

Every aspect of life is impacted by health, from longevity to happiness. Being aware about best practices for good health has seen growing significance in the current period, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, as various aspects of human well-being have taken center stage.

The day also marks the establishment of the World Health Organization, a specialized UN organization devoted to global public health, established in 1950.

From its inception at the First Health Assembly in 1948 and since taking effect in 1950, the celebration of World Health Day has aimed to create awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of concern for the World Health Organization.

World Health Day 2025 will have the theme "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures." In order to reduce avoidable deaths and promote the long-term health of mothers and newborns, the campaign calls on governments and health organizations to fund high-impact initiatives that increase maternal and newborn health and survival.

The WHO was created to deal with significant health challenges and operate autonomously without government intervention. To commemorate the establishment of the global health organization, April 7th was declared World Health Day.



Over the past 50 years this has brought to light important health issues such as mental health, maternal and child care, and climate change. The celebration is marked by activities which extend beyond the day itself and serves as an opportunity to focus worldwide attention on these important aspects of global health.

