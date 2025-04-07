Three killed in van, container collision in Multan
Pakistan
According to eye-witnesses, the accident was caused due to negligence of driver of the container.
MULTAN (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed and 12 other sustained injuries in collision between a van and container in Multan on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred at the Khanewal Road where a container hit a van, killing three persons on the spot and injuring 12 others. The ill-fated van was carrying wedding guests from Multan to Khanewal.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to eye-witnesses, the accident was caused due to negligence of driver of the container.