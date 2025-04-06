Tarar lauds SOS Children' Village for exceptional service to humanity

Pakistan Pakistan Tarar lauds SOS Children' Village for exceptional service to humanity

He also read a special message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Follow on Published On: Sun, 06 Apr 2025 20:20:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar has lauded the SOS Children' Village Pakistan for its selfless services to humanity.

Addressing the Golden Jubilee ceremony of SOS Pakistan in Lahore this evening, he felicitated the organisation on this special occasion.

He also read a special message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In his special message, the prime minister assured all possible cooperation from the Federal and Provincial Government for the nobel mission of SOS Pakistan.

The minister announced a fund of one hundred million rupees for SOS Children' Villages Pakistan to support their diverse initiatives and projects.