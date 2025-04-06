DI Khan peace Jirga supports army action against terrorists

They thank Pakistan army for launching welfare projects in Darazanda

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – Leaders and elders of Sherani tribe in a grand peace Jirga announced support for Pakistan army in its operation against terrorists, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

The Jirga held with the cooperation of Pakistan army was attended by Ulema, tribesmen, and elders of Sherani cast.

The tribe leaders paid glowing tributes to the army Jawans, who sacrificed their lives in war against Khawarji terrorists, and expressed their full supports from the armed forces in their fight to send the terrorists to hell.

They thanked the Pakistan army for launching welfare projects in the Darazanda, particularly educational projects for girls of the areas and health initiatives for the area people.

The Jirga participants pledged to cooperate with Pakistan army in its war against militants and peace efforts in Dera Ismail Khan.

