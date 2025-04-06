Akhtar Mengal will face arrest if he marches towards Quetta: Balochistan Govt

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Balochistan government has issued a stern warning that Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal will be arrested if he proceeds with his march towards Quetta.

Reacting to BNP’s announced long march, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that the administration served Mengal with an arrest notice under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law at 6 AM, but the BNP chief refused to surrender.

Rind made it clear that if Mengal attempts to march towards Quetta, he will face immediate arrest.

The spokesperson also criticised BNP’s call to block national highways, saying it would worsen public hardship. He added that all district administrations have been directed to ensure highways remain open.

It is worth noting that Section 144 has been imposed across Balochistan, banning gatherings of four or more people, as well as rallies, protests, and sit-ins.