PM delivered on promises, saved the state, says Attaullah Tarar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar stated that with public support, the government has made tough yet correct decisions.

He emphasised that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prioritised saving the state over political interests.

Speaking at a public gathering in his constituency NA-127, Tarar said the PM treated each day in office as a trust of the people. He added that the PM had promised relief in electricity bills, and that promise has now been fulfilled.

He highlighted that inflation has dropped to single digits within a year due to effective teamwork. “When industries thrive, unemployment declines. We must continue working together to make this country great,” he said.

Tarar also praised Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, calling him a patriotic Pakistani playing a vital role in safeguarding the country’s integrity and economy. He concluded by expressing optimism, saying more good news is on the way and that Pakistan will become the nation envisioned by its founding fathers.