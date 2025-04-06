Pakistan sends second relief shipment to Myanmar earthquake victims

The timely dispatch of 70 tons of relief goods was ensured effectively

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has handed over a second consignment of earthquake relief aid to Myanmar authorities, in line with Prime Minister's directives.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson, the timely dispatch of 70 tons of relief goods was ensured effectively.

The 35-ton second shipment was delivered at Yangon Airport and officially handed over to Myanmar officials by Pakistan’s Ambassador.

The Chief Minister of Yangon expressed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for the prompt support. The relief package included ready-to-eat meals, blankets, tarpaulins, tents, and medicines.

NDMA reiterated Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Myanmar in their time of need.