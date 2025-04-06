Ahsan Iqbal proposes Urdu medium as choice in CSS exam



ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Amid widespread talks of Central Superior Services (CSS) overhaul, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal Ahsan Iqbal has proposed revamping the CSS exam with the inclusion of Urdu as an optional medium for compulsory subject section for better inclusivity to deal with English bias.

His proposal aims to address what he sees as an unfair barrier to talented students who are often disqualified due to their inability to perform well in English-language exam.

The minister lamented practice of making English a pivotal requirement in civil service exams, saying if English proficiency was truly key to success, Pakistan’s civil service would be the most efficient globally.

He called English tool of exclusion, which led to the rejection of thousands of capable candidates. With option of attempting in Urdu, it will help fostering national unity, and give rightful importance to the national language.

He stressed that such a change would ensure that more deserving candidates have the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan’s bureaucracy without being hindered by language barriers.

He pointed out that the existing structure, which has remained largely unchanged since 1973, is outdated and doesn’t reflect the modern demands of society and public institutions.

Meanwhile, FPSC Chairman announced that results for 2024 CSS exams will be released in the last week of April. This came after an Islamabad High Court hearing, where an appeal was made to postpone the 2025 CSS exams until the 2024 results were announced.

Students raised concerns about timing of the exams, as delays in results and irregular scheduling are causing stress, especially for those aged 29 and 30, who risk ineligibility for the 2026 exams. FPSC rejected the request for postponement, stating candidates would still have opportunities after the 2025 exams.

A total of 88 examination halls have been booked for the CSS exams, with all papers dispatched.