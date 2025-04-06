Parts of Sindh hold protests against BLA terrorists

Express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces

LAHORE (Dunya News) - People from different walks of life took out rallies in different parts of Sindh against proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces in their fight against militants and terrorists, who are following the agenda of the enemies of Pakistan, Dunya News reported.

Addressing the rallies, members of civil society and leaders of different organisations said BLA was involved in murdering innocent people on linguistic and ethnic considerations, demanding harsh punishment for such elements who were sowing seeds of hatred in society.

“They said people of other provinces embrace Baloch students and love the people of Balochistan. But BLA fanning fire of hatred. There should be a massive operation against the elements involved in hijacking of Jaffar Express and murdering innocent passengers,” the speakers demanded.

They said they stand with the people of Balochistan in their war against terrorists and raised slogans in favour of Pakistan Army.

