BNP-M not allowed to protest in Red Zone, says Balochistan govt spokesperson

Pakistan Pakistan BNP-M not allowed to protest in Red Zone, says Balochistan govt spokesperson

BNP insisted on protesting in the Red Zone, which the provincial authorities have refused to permit

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 05 Apr 2025 17:20:37 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind stated that the Balochistan National Party (BNP) will not be allowed to hold a protest in the Red Zone area of Quetta.

Addressing a press conference, Rind said that the government held two meetings with BNP leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal and offered an alternative protest site on Sariab Road. However, the BNP insisted on protesting in the Red Zone, which the provincial authorities have refused to permit.

He further said that BNP had announced a long march towards Quetta and with Section 144 in effect, any violations would be dealt with according to the law.

“We are still showing restraint,” Rind noted. “The provincial government aimed to resolve the issue through political dialogue, but both sides need to show flexibility. If Akhtar Mengal remains adamant, the government has other options available.”

It is worth mentioning that BNP’s long march, led by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, began from Wadh and has reached its ninth day of sit-in at Mastung due to roadblocks.