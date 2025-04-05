Fire again erupts in Karachi's cardboard factory

Sat, 05 Apr 2025 06:03:04 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Fire again erupted in a cardboard factory located at the Site Super Highway in Ahsanabad area of Karachi on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the factory. Earlier in the day, fire erupted on the ground and first floors of the factory which was doused by the fire brigade. A fire fighter was also killed during the operation.

Rescue and fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and started operation to extinguish the blaze.

