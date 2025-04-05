Govt activates National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency

All cases of FIA’s Cyber Wing have also been transferred to NCCIA.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government on Friday activated National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The agency's primary purpose is to investigate cybercrimes, safeguard the digital rights of people, and counter propaganda and rumors on social media

According to sources, the Cyber Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has become dysfunctional. All cases of Cyber Wing have also been transferred to NCCIA.

Sources said that all the staff of FIA’s Cyber Wing will now work under the NCCIA. Furthermore, the officers of the Cyber Wing will work with existing posts in the NCCIA.

On May 3, 2024, the government had established the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to replace the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), tasked to "counter propaganda and rumours on social media".

