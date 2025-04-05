Three killed, 30 injured as coach plunges into ravine in Fort Munro

Follow on Published On: Sat, 05 Apr 2025 04:49:12 PKT

FORT MUNRO (Dunya News) – At least three people were killed and 30 other sustained injuries when a coach plunged into ravine in Fort Munro, hill station located in Southern Punjab, on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle while taking a sharp turn and it fell into a gorge, killing three persons on the spot and injuring 30 others.

Rescue teams with the help of local residents shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to rescue sources, the death toll may rise further as some of the injured were in critical condition.

