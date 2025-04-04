Farooq Sattar sees room for further Rs6 power tariff cut

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar said on Friday his party’s efforts led to significant cut in power tariff.

Speaking to media, he acknowledged that the prime minister had announced major cut of 12pc to 17pc in power tariff. He said the MQM would ensure another Rs6 per unit power cut.

He said the MQM-P, being part of the government, focused on relief for the masses through reduction in power bills and availability of water.

He said the industrial sector had got a major relief and businessmen were thankful to the government.

Sattar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had promised to address an MQM rally in Karachi.

He said efforts would be made to ensure further Rs6 cut in electricity prices for the masses.

He said the MQM, not Jamaat-e-Islami, deserved credit for the major relief to power consumers.