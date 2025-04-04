IMF delegation arrives in Pakistan to review budget proposals

Updated On: Fri, 04 Apr 2025 19:17:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An IMF (International Monetary Fund) delegation has arrived in Pakistan to review the budget proposals for the next fiscal year.

According to the Ministry of Finance insiders, the delegation will meet with finance ministry officials to prepare budget proposals.

“The delegation will negotiate with Pakistani authorities on tax revenue measures, control over expenditures, and developmental spending,” the sources said.

They IMF will also set targets for the implementation of agricultural tax collection methods by the provinces, they added.

Additionally, the implementation of pension scheme will be finalized, and external financing for debt payments and development programmes will also be concluded, they continued.

According to sources, after reviewing the progress on commitments, a decision will be made regarding the next tranche of the loan under EFF (Extended Fund Facility).

The federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 is likely to be presented in the first week of June.