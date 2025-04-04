JWP leader Nawabzada Gohram Bugti detained under MPO3

Gohram Bugti was detained for 30 days following orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner Dera Bugti.

DERA BUGTI (Dunya News) - The leader of Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) and grandson of late Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Bugti, Nawabzada Gohram Bugti, was detained for 30 days following orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner Dera Bugti.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dera Bugti had issued orders under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO3) for the arrest of Gohram Bugti. The police team took Gohram Bugti into custody from Bugti House, Dera Bugti without any resistance.

According to the SSP Dera Bugti, Gohram Bugti will be shifted to jail for 30 days. It pertinent to mention here that Gohram Bugti had announced to start a long march against the Balochistan government today (Thursday).

Meanwhile, JWP leader Shahzain Bugti while talking to media announced to challenge Gohram Bugti’s arrest in the court and then decide on the future course of action with the advice of his lawyers.

