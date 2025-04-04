Two killed, four injured as car overturns near Pindi Bhattian

Motorway police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Published On: Fri, 04 Apr 2025 04:36:05 PKT

PINDI BHATTIAN (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and four other were wounded when a car overturned near Pindi Bhattian on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident took place at the Motorway M4 where a car, carrying a family from Lahore to Chakwal, turned turtle near Pindi Bhattian, killing two persons on the spot and injuring four others.

Motorway police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

