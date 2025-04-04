In-focus

Two children drown in River Jhelum

BHAIRA (Dunya News) – A 20-year-old girls and nine-year-old boy drowned in River Jhelum at two different locations near Bhaira on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a 20-year-old girl drowned in Chak Mubarik area of Bhaira while a nine-year-old boy drowned when he was bathing in the river in Goundpur area.

Rescue teams have started search operation to retrieve the dead body.
 

