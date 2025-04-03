Gilani nominated as founding chairman of ISC

The decision to this effect was made during Gilani’s highly productive visit to Malaysia

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 03 Apr 2025 23:44:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani has been designated as the founding chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC).

The decision to this effect was made during Yousuf Raza Gilani’s recent highly productive visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he attended an exclusive briefing session on the forthcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC).

Yousuf Raza Gilani’s appointment as the founding chairman represents a significant milestone in Pakistan’s growing influence on the global parliamentary stage, particularly towards strengthening inter-parliamentary relations, enhancing regional cooperation and advancing shared economic and diplomatic objectives.