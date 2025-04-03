Minor boy dies after falling into open manhole in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A minor boy was killed when he accidently fell into an open manhole in Baldia Moach Goth area of Karachi on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved the dead body from the manhole after a hectic effort.

Residents of the area staged a protest at the Hub River Road and demanded action against the officials responsible for the incident. They raised slogans against the administration. The protester dispersed after successful negotiations with police

Open manholes in the country's largest city have become a nuisance for children, pedestrians and motorists apparently owing to a lack of maintenance by civic agencies or thefts.

