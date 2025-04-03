PM will give good news in address to nation today: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif in a message on 'X', formerly known as Twitter, said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will give a good news in his address to the nation today (Thursday).

Khawaja Asif said that this would be the result of God's grace and the hard work of the government since 2022. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies consider it as their duty to serve the nation.

He further said that God willing, this journey of development, progress and economic revival will continue.

