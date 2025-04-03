Pakistan's aid consignment for quake affectees handed over to authorities in Yangon

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan's aid consignment for quake affectees handed over to authorities in Yangon

The relief goods were handed over to CM of Yangon region and Director General Training of MoFA.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 03 Apr 2025 04:13:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan's first consignment of 35 tons for earthquake affectees was handed over to Myanmar authorities at Yangon International Airport on Wednesday.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Myanmar Imran Haider along with Pakistan embassy's officials handed over the relief goods to chief minister of Yangon Region and Director General Training of MoFA, (Ministry of Foreign Affairs).

The Government of Pakistan and National Disaster Management Authority remains steadfast in its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to earthquake affected people of Myanmar.

